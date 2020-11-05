(Sputnik/NAN)

Saudi Arabia is aimed at widely using artificial intelligence (AI) and fourth-generation technologies in the country’s national industry over the upcoming years, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef said.

“The industrial sector is one of the biggest for the introduction of modern technologies. It means that the kingdom is aspired to become a centre for the implementation of these technologies in the coming years.

“We have a comprehensive plan to widely use the benefits of fourth-generation industrial technologies in various fields.

“And also to stimulate the national industry by adopting artificial intelligence solutions to improve its efficiency, output and automation,” Al-Khorayef said.

Saudi Arabia’s ministry, which was established in August 2019, has started to search for ways to allow entrepreneurs and innovators to enter the industrial sector by introducing new technologies.

Saudi will also move away from those industries that rely heavily on their labour force, Al-Khorayef added.

With the use of emerging technologies, one job will create from five to 10 indirect workplaces in other industries, according to the minister.