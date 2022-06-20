Super Eagles attacker, Peter Olayinka could be on the verge of sealing a summer move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey if reports from that European country are anything to go by.

Olayinka’s representative, William D’avila has offered some striking statements regarding the transfer status of the Nigerian forward.

Having been on the payroll of Czech Republic club Slavia Prague since 2018, Olayinka is keen on experiencing a new country and football culture.

And William D’avila has revealed that a couple of Turkish clubs and a Saudi Arabian side have made concrete offers to secure the services of the 26-year-old.

The final decision, however, rests with Olayinka: accept the temptingly lucrative offer from Asia or stay in Europe and conquer the Turkish Super Lig.

“I am in talks with two Turkish clubs for Peter Olayinka,” William D’avila said, as per the Turkish media.

“We also received a very serious offer from Saudi Arabia. But Olayinka wants to play in a club in the Super League.

“Our negotiations with the two Turkish clubs are going very well. The player will decide.

“They offered very good money from Saudi Arabia. We will see if he will prefer a well-organized club in the league.”

Turkish giant Besiktas is reportedly one of the teams looking to sign Olayinka from Slavia Prague.

Olayinka scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 40 matches for the Slavists during the recently concluded season.

His contract with the Czech side will not expire until the summer of 2023.

