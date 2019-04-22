Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have granted Sudan $3 billion in support, Saudi state news agency, SPA, said yesterday. The grant includes a $500 million deposit into Sudan’s central bank, while the rest will be in the form of food, medicine and petroleum products, SPA said. The grant came as Su- dan’s ousted President, Omar AlBashir, is facing allegations of graft and money laundering after a long reign. Meanwhile, the Association of Metals Exporters of Nigeria (AMEN) and the Lagos Chamber of Com- merce and Industry (LCCI) is to hold its first Nigerian Mining and Investment Summit at LCCI Conference Centre, Ikeja, Lagos. In a statement from the Technical Adviser, AMEN, Mecha Udo, the aim of the summit is to harness and optimise mining and metals’ untapped potential for export and development of

Nigeria’s economy. According to Mecha, the summit slated for April 23-24, is a local initiative designed to take a practical look at mining and other ancillary businesses that make up the mining value chain. The summit will view the sector from an investor’s perspective and explore avenues of attracting investable equity funds and structures to de-risk debt facilities to boost the sector. “The summit seeks to identify and appraise the challenges in mining and metals’ exports in Nigeria, and a clear definition of the value chain in the sec-