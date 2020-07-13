The Saudi-led coalition on Monday said it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and seven bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels toward the kingdom.

Coalition spokesman, Turki al-Malki, said that the missiles and drones were launched from Yemen’s capital Sana’a and directed at civilian targets, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Houthis’ military spokesman, Yehia Serae, confirmed in a statement that the rebel group had launched attacks on Saudi military sites.

He said the group’s ballistic missiles and drones had destroyed a number of military bases and installations of the Saudi coalition in Jizan, Najran and Assir near the border with Yemen, in a “wide-scale military operation.”

He added that they had hit Saudi warplanes and other military targets in the airports of Abha, Jizan and Najran.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an alliance to fight the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.

Yemen has been locked in a devastating power struggle since the Houthis took over Sana’a and other cities in September 2014.

The conflict has pushed Yemen, already one of the Arab world’s poorest countries, to the verge of famine and devastated the country’s health facilities. (dpa/NAN)