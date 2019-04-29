President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to immediately intervene in the case of Zainab Aliyu incriminated in drug related matters and being detained by the Saudi Arabia authorities.

Aliyu, a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, was arrested by Saudi authorities on December 26, 2018 for allegedly travelling with a luggage containing unlawful substance believed to be tramadol.

Zainab had travelled through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) for Lesser Hajj with her mother, Maryam, and sister, Hajara.

A petition filed by Aliyu’s family later led the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to uncover a cartel at MAKIA which specialised in planting illicit drugs in travellers’ luggage.

The arrest of seven members of the cartel led to the discovery that the tramadol-bearing luggage was planted on Aliyu without her knowledge.

“Based on the investigation carried out, it has been revealed that the said Zainab Habibu Aliyu is not the owner of the second luggage tagged in her name,” an NDLEA report read.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed that Buhari gave the directive two weeks ago when the matter was brought to his atttention.

She assured assured that progress was being made in Zainab case along with two others in similar circumstances in Saudi Arabia.

Dabiri-Erewa said Zainab, though detained, has not been put on trial by the Saudi Arabia government. And with the hard evidence that those who implicated her have been arrested, a strong legal case is being made to the Saudi authorities

Mr. Habib Aliyu has appealed to the Federal Government, the Saudi authorities and the international community as well as well-meaning individuals to intervene in her daughter’s case and save the “innocent” lady from being executed wrongly.

Aliyu, who is not happy that his daughter is being held in a Saudi Prison despite recent discovery that she was framed up by some drug cartel, explained that the allegations of Zainab entering the country with tramadol, was absolute falsehood as recent events and arrests have confirmed her innocence.