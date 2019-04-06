This is what the Kingdom has always affirmed.

“The death sentence is only carried out in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after all proofs and legal evidence have been exhausted regard- ing the accused, and the process goes through various legal stages until the allegations against the detained persons have been proven beyond reasonable doubt,” the Saudi Arabian Government said.

It further said its Ministry of Foreign Affairs is always in consultation with foreign embassies and consulates in the Kingdom, among which are the Nigerian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah.

It added that the Ministry provides the embassies and missions with all facilities and information and allows their staff to visit their nationals that are detained. “It is well-known for all those interested in travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that the penalty for drug trafficking is the death sentence and the said sentence is applied on all persons convicted without any exceptions, as long as the evidence is established against them, and this is conveyed to every person prior to his trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not neglect the enforcement of penalties in terms of matters of drug trafficking and is determined to apply the law on any person against whom evidence is established in order to combat drug trafficking and protect its citizens from this dan- gerous menace,” the Saudi Arabian government further said.