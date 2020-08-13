Saudi Arabia’s elderly King Salman on Thursday arrived at the Red Sea region for rest after an operation, the state news agency SPA reported.

The 84-year-old monarch left hospital in the capital Riyadh on July 30, after surgery to remove his gallbladder.

He will stay in the Neom region in the country’s North-west.

Neom is the site of an under-construction futuristic city launched by Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017.

There has been much speculation about the health of Salman, who has ruled oil-rich Saudi Arabia since 2015.

Salman, 34, is seen as the de-facto ruler and the driving force behind opening up of the ultra-conservative monarchy to the outside world and diversifying its oil-reliant economy.(dpa/NAN)