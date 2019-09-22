Light heavyweight boxing star, Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, has vowed to avenge his defeat in the hands of Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 20 on 12 October at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos. Masebinu and Towolawi clash again after the latter’s fifth-round knockout defeat in the national title bout at GOtv Boxing Night 16 earlier in the year.

According to Towolawi, also known as the “Bariga Terror”, his defeat by Masevex in the title bout was accidental. This time, he said, the national champion will face a totally different opponent.

“He was lucky to have won. His victory was purely an accident. This time, it will be a different KB in the ring. I’m going to avenge the defeat. I’m happy to have the opportunity to right the wrong and I’m sure I will win,” said Towolawi

GOtv Boxing Night 20 will host eight bouts, the biggest of which is the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title bout between incumbent champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, and West African Boxing Union (WABU) champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu. Other big names scheduled to be in action are Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, WABU welterweight champion; Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, national super featherweight champion, Tope “TP Rock” Musa and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.