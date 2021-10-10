A 24-man medical team arrived in Sokoto on Saturday to conduct free open heart surgeries.

The belongs to the International Organisation for Relief, Welfare and Development, a division of the Muslim World League ( MWL) based in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant on New Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), said in a statement in Abuja that the gesture was facilitated by the lawmaker who is a member of the MWL.

According to the statement, the team is made up of cardiothoracic surgeons, intensive care doctors, anesthesiologists and specialised nurses.

“The medical doctors are mainly from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, Philippines and Sudan, among others.

“So far, 20 patients suffering from various cardiovascular diseases have been screened and the one-week exercise takes off on Sunday.

“The team, which came with various medical equipment, drugs and other medicaments had since inspected facilities at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, venue of the one week exercise“, the statement said.

It said that the team would work together with some local medical experts at the hospital.

“If a patient is to sponsor himself or herself for any of the surgery, it will cost between N4 million and N8 million, but it is all free under the exercise.

“It is aimed at further alleviating the sufferings of the less privileged members of the society, as well as curbing medical tourism.

“This is also part of my efforts to reduce the health burden of the people of the state and not only my constituents, as well as complement the efforts of the governments,” the statement quoted Wamakko as saying.

Wamakko commended the organisation for the invaluable gesture of assisting indigent patients.

`This unparalleled effort is truly a once-in-a-life time lifeline to these beneficiaries and it will greatly reduce the health burdens of these cardiovascular ailments in Nigeria,” he said.

The statement also quoted some of the eligible beneficiaries as commending Wamakko, a former governor of the state, for attracting the team to the state. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .