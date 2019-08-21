Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on state Houses of Assembly to save the local government area system from imminent collapse through its instrument of law making.

The speaker made the appeal at the opening of a one-day round-table with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in Lagos on Tuesday.

Declaring the round-table open, Gbajabiamila, represented by Mr Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, said a revitalised local government system would bring about effective governance.

He said that for a more robust ninth Assembly, there was need for State Houses of Assembly to invest in knowledge acquisition by running short and long term courses in areas such as budget implementation and related programmes so that through oversight engagements, they could insist on real value for money on contracts awarded for the well-being of citizens in whose mandate they stood.

Gbajabiamila disclosed that the National Assembly would commence its process on the work of its constitutional review committee.

“In that process, there will be need for synergy between the NASS and State Houses of Assembly.

“There is need for caution. The caution lies in our collective efforts to ensure that the work of lawmakers, be it in state or national, do not suffer any infringement.”