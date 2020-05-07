Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A member of the House of Representatives representing Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Olaifa Jimoh Aremu, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun to save his constituents from what he described as “renewed onslaught by killer herdsmen”.

The lawmaker made the appeal in a signed statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Representative Olaifa, who bemoaned the alarming rate of attacks by herdsmen on the people of his constituency, said the federal district has been under siege by the violent herdsmen who, according to him, have been engaging in raping, pillaging, killing and maiming the people.

He noted that despite the troubling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the socio-economic condition of his constituents, no fewer than three deadly attacks were allegedly carried out by the herdsmen in the last four days along the Abeokuta-Olorunda-Aiyetoro-Imeko Road.

The lawmaker recalled how one Segun Ileyemi was attacked around Olorunda Town on May 3rd in an attempt to rob him of his belongings.

According to him, the victim was stabbed multiple times and is still receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ayetoro.

The lawmaker’s statement continues:

“Another commercial vehicle on its way from Abeokuta to Ayetoro was also attacked two days ago with the driver shot and died on the spot.

“It is gloomy to further note that a policewoman attached to the Area Command Office, Ayetoro, was kidnapped same day the commercial driver was shot dead; with the officer’s car left by the roadside while the occupant was kidnapped by the men of the underworld.

“I am aware that her whereabouts, and those holding her hostage, is still being tracked by the necessary operatives.

“It is no longer news that the dastardly acts of the Fulani herdsmen in my Constituent of Egbado North/Imeko Afon is legendary as records are available at various offices of security agencies but for how long will this continue?

“I plead with the security agencies to devise better and more proactive measures to put an end to the operations of these neighbours turned enemies as they mostly lay siege on our roads, waiting for my constituents to either rob them of their belongings or to kidnap them outrightly.”

Olaifa called on Governor Abiodun to focus his administration’s attention to Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, particularly in the areas of security and road rehabilitation, noting that “these armed robbers and kidnappers mostly take advantage of the near impassable roads to attack our helpless people.”