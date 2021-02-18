From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

Benue State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop visa-on-arrival policy at the country’s borders to enable Nigerian security agencies check the influx of militia herdsmen into the country.

Chairman of the association, Akpen Leva, who made the call at a press briefing, yesterday, said the unity of the country was being eroded by the inaction of the president and anti-people’s policies of the Federal Government.

He expressed the fear that the country was heading towards a second civil war and disintegration and that the president must act fast to save the situation.

“It is my belief the president is aware of what the open visa policy has caused us as a nation. This is why we urge him to act fast; the earlier he acts, the better the security situation of the country. As patriotic Nigerians, we strongly believe unity is strength, but we are getting increasingly worried that our unity is being eroded by the inaction of the president and anti-people’s policies.

“President Buhari should act fast to save the country. It is part of the reasons to ensure harmonious relationship that necessitated some states of the federation to ban open grazing which has always been the reason for the herdsmen to attack farmers.

“Those states that banned open grazing provided ranching, which is the global best practice in animal husbandry, as solution,” Leva said.

He called on the Federal Government to act fast by enforcing the open grazing law by states as well as the National Assembly to legislate the implementation of the law.

“This will compel all those involved in animal husbandry to ranch their cattle. Ranching, as observed, is the only solution to the incessant crisis involving farmers and herdsmen in the country,” the CAN chairman said.