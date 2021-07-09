From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigeria from an imminent collapse.

The apex christian body in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, yesterday, in Abuja said it was time government rose to the menace of criminals operating with impunity as terrorists, killer herdsmen, bandits and armed robbers.

“The impression that is being created in the mind of the people is that government knows these criminals but only refused to bring them to book but rather, treats them with kids gloves.”

It called on the president to direct the military, police and other security agencies to effect the safe release of kidnapped Pastor Popoola David Kayode of Calvary Baptist Church, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna State. Kayode was kidnapped by unknown gunmen barely 24 hours after the abduction of 140 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishin, in Chukun Local Government Area also in Kaduna State.

In warned that the case of Pastor Kayode should not be like that of Rev. Lawan Andimi, district chairman, Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) and CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government Area who was abducted and killed by Boko Haram some years ago without any intervention by the government to save him.

CAN called on Nigerians, Christians and non-Christians, to join in a seven days intercessory prayers it has declared to ask to God to stop further attacks on the country by bandits, kidnappers and terrorists.

“To us in CAN, we believe that the freedom of the pastor is a litmus test for the service chiefs, especially the new Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yahaya Farouk and Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba. The whole world is watching whether they will live up to the expectations or not. If the then U.S President, Donald Trump, could put his acts together from far away America and ordered his military to rescue only one kidnapped American in Nigeria, then, our President has no excuse not to act decisively and rescue this servant of God.

“Why should the government leave Nigerians to be at the mercy of insurgents, bandits and kidnappers? What is the essence of having a government in place? The government that did everything to ensure that leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was brought back to the country is strong enough to stop these criminalities if the political will is there.

“Mr. President, where shall we go from here? Have the criminals taken over where there is legitimate government? Though, we are praying earnestly continuously, we know faith without hard work from the side of government is vain. While we are aware you are doing your best, but your best is not good enough to Nigerians and in the eyes of the whole world. The bitter truth is that no place is safe again in this country.”

CAN requested that Nigerians pray to God to help the government to be sensitive to the ordeals and yearnings of the people and end bandits’ attacks on schools and colleges where the innocent children are being exposed to psychological trauma, thus creating phobia for the young ones who are eager to acquire education.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.