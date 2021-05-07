From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on nationalists ands those who believe in the indivisibility of Nigeria to rise and work together to rescue it from disintegration.

The governor made the call when he hosted members of the South South Zonal Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Governor Wike said it was obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal government has not only lost capacity to solve the protracted insecurity problem plaguing the country, but did not have any iota of empathy for Nigerians and do not care whether they are dying.

He said since Nigeria is not a place where honour and integrity guides the conduct of public officer holders, the APC-led Federal Government would not own up to their failings in handling issues of insecurity nor quit power.

“APC governors come out to say the present APC Federal Government will solve the security problems. But, everyday people are dying. When will they solve the problems? Own up and say to Nigerians, we have failed on the promises that we made to you. And honourably say, as it is done in other advanced countries, that since we cannot perform and carry out the covenant we have with Nigerians, we have decided to quit. Every reasonable Nigerian, every nationalist who believes in this country should come up and make sure this country moves forward, if not, it is going to affect everybody.”

He enjoined Nigerians to brace up and do not resign to fate, but resolve to use their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to vote out the APC at the appropriate time.

The governor recalled watching Senator Smart Adeyemi recently crying on the floor of the National Assembly over the spate of insecurity in the country. He said instead of crying, the lawmaker and his colleagues should take the necessary action to arrest the situation.

He said despite the plurality in the make up of the peoples of the South-South, there was need for the people to see themselves as one and make it difficult for outsiders to infiltrate the region.

PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Dan Orbih, said they came to thank Governor Wike for hosting the last zonal congress of the party where they were elected. He noted that under the APC-led Federal Government Nigerians were no longer safe.