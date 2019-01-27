Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on Nigerians to pull the country from the brink of extinction by voting out President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16.

He said that Nigeria is at an unfortunate crossroad, saying that everyone is, therefore, under obligation to salvage the country from the grip of a non-performing president.

He spoke yesterday during the 2019 PDP Campaign Rally at State School 1, Bori.

He said: “On February 16, 2019, all Nigerians should persevere at the polling units to ensure we vote Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates and sack President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigerians is at a crossroad and anything can happen at anytime. The enemies of the country will never succeed”.

He urged Nigerians to defend their votes and their permanent voters cards, alleging that “the APC Federal Government has set up a committee to steal PVCs.”

The governor warned security agencies and INEC against plotting to rig. He said that any official involved in rigging would suffer the consequences.

He said that his administration has kept all his promises to the Ogoni people, pointing out that his second term would witness more profound projects in the area.

Wike warned the people of Khana Local Government Area against being deceived by the empty promises of the APC-led Federal Government.

He said that the Buhari administration has used the Ogoni Clean up exercise as a lying political tool, saying that it would never be implemented.

Governor Wike said that at the Federal level, President Buhari wants to cripple the judiciary and the legislature, the way the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi closed the courts and State House of Assembly of Rivers State in 2013.

Also speaking, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo expressed happiness that Khana people are solidly behind Governor Wike. She said that Wike would never disappoint the Khana people.

She said that anyone plotting to scuttle the forthcoming elections would face the consequences of their actions.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said that Khana Local Government Area has proven to be a stronghold of Governor Wike. He urged the people to remain steadfast in their support for the governor in 2019.

He presented PDP candidates for Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Rt Hon Bari Mpigi; House of Representatives, Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Dum Dekor; Khana State Constituency 1, Bariene Deeyah; and Khana State Constituency 2, Prince Ngbor to Khana people. He said the people should vote them for the development of the area.

Director General of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Desmond Akawor said that Ogoni people from the 295 polling units have come with one voice to re-elect Governor Wike. He said the projects across Khana people have endeared him to the people

Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Lahteh Loolo said that Governor Wike and PDP would win in all the polling units of the area.

He said since 2015, Governor Wike has continued to defy all negative claims by the opposition to emerge victorious at every turn. He said like in 2015, Governor Wike would win in 2019.