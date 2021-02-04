Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A political group, Ogun State APC Concerned Group, has called on the Presidency and the Chairman of the National Reconciliation and Harmonization Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni to save the party from plunging into serious crisis in Ogun.

In a statement on Thursday by the spokesperson of the group, Olusola Makinde, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, ACG said it is very imperative that conscious efforts are made to reconcile all the warring groups within the APC in the state, warning that failure to do so may spell doom for the party.

Making the reference to the fracas that characterised APC Registration exercise in Kwara State, the group urged Mala Buni-led committee to ensure peace and harmony reign in the party, especially during the registration exercise.

The statement reads: “The fortune and existence of our great party had been threatened in the state, local government and ward executives of the party and their eventual replacement with a three-man caretaker committee at the state level by the National Working Committee of the APC.

“Moves to reconcile warring members and groups in the party in the state has failed. There is a case of the last visit of the national stakeholders in when they visited the state to broker peace in the party, but they could not achieve anything, because of the failure of the state party stakeholders to honor the meeting.

“It’s a thing of shame for the national stakeholders as key members and stakeholders such as Senators, House of Representatives members and other party chieftains all failed to attend this meeting.

“The information from the local level of the party is indeed alarming as it shows evident cases of cracks within the party which must be fixed”.

The group, however, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni to urgently wade into the crisis plaguing the party in Ogun state.

“The unity of our party starts from he grassroots and this must be protected at all cost. Without fully entrenching the cores of unity amongst party members, we fight a lost battle, hence the need for us all to embrace peace and work together as one”, the statement concluded.