From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

NGO Save the Child has urged the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian O Akaolisa, to expedite action on the alleged selling of two children to one Chinyere Ohanyere (Madam Chichi ) for N2.4 million.

The Director of the organisation, Joy Obice, noted that Chinyere Ohanyere had claimed to be pregnant at 62 years old but that when arrested by the police with some of her alleged accomplices who had in a confessional statement told the police that they had the two new babies( a male and female ) from two different young ladies namely Nkechi and Chikaodi and that one Ngozi Ebuzuaju, a nurse and currently being detained at the Owerri Correctional Centre.

She called on the Attorney general and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa to expedite action on the case as the Organisation is interested in justice and that they are still waiting for the DNA test which should be made public.

It would be recalled that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said that he had returned the case file to the police for not being holistic in their investigation and ordered the state police command to conduct a fresh investigation into the case.

The police had on October 29, 2021, arrested one Nurse Ngozi Ebuzoaju and one Chinyere Ohanyere 62 years old popularly known as madam Chichi from Umude community in Oguta council area of the state for alleged trafficking in two children a boy and a girl.

Although the court had granted Ohanyere bail when she was arraigned by the police, the nurse who allegedly midwifed the buying of the two infants had been refused bail by the court and kept in Owerri Correctional Centre, from where she had been attending her trials in court.

Akaolisa said that the police were not holistic in their investigations before transferring the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for arraignment.