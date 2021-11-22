Chairman of Geregu Power Plc. and renowned philanthropist, Femi Otedola, has been invited by the Save the Children to join the prestigious group as vice presidents.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday.

The Save the Children’s vice presidents are a group of high-level supporters and critical friends of the organisation, actively involved in advancing the work of Save the Children, through advocacy, volunteerism, introductions, and philanthropy.

Save the Children works in 117 countries around the world in both humanitarian and development settings.

Also, the organisation works in partnership with philanthropists, governments, the United Nations, and other non-governmental organisation in pursuit of its global mandate to support children and their families in crisis and to ensure children are opportune to learn, survive and enjoy a protective environment so that they can reach their full potential in life.

“Otedola’s addition to the vice presidents group is a testament to his long-standing support to the organisation. Since 2019, Otedola has supported Save the Children’s programmes on the prevention and treatment of malnutrition and on advocating for access to quality education for Nigerian children, impacting over 6,000 children in the states of Adamawa, Borno, and Katsina.

“In November 2019, Otedola hosted a Gala in Abuja where he made a personal donation of N5 billion,” the statement explained.

It revealed that Save the Children had been working in Nigeria since 2001, and currently present in 13 states of the federation.

Otedola said he was elated to be associated with the organisation.

“We have to save our children from all manner of challenges and deprivations. And giving to the needy, particularly children is the greatest love of all,” he said.

