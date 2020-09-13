An international non-governmental organisation, Save the Children International (SCI) on Sunday commended Kaduna State Government for ensuring a monthly disbursement of N21 million to its 23 Local Government Areas for nutrition interventions.

SCI Nutrition Advocacy Advisor, Mr Isah Ibrahim, who gave the commendation in Kaduna believed that, the development, which began in July, would improve food and nutrition interventions at the grassroots level.

A total of N565 million was budgeted for nutrition activities by the LGAs in the 2020 budget from where N15.1 million so far disbursed between January and May, with only one of the 23 LGAs sustaining the monthly disbursement for nutrition activities.

According to Isah, 14 other LGAs, made disbursement once, others twice and some three times, while the remaining eight LGAs did not release any amount within the period.

He noted that although the low release of the funds in first and second quarters by the LGAs could be attributed to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, he argued that malnutrition among children must be addressed.

The development he said, prompted SCI’s advocacy to the Ministry of Local Governments Affairs to ensure the release and cash backing of the funds to increase access to nutrition services in communities.

Ibrahim explained that the ministry obliged and decided to deduct the N21 million monthly and distributes to the respective Primary Health Centre Departments of the LGAs through the State Primary Health Care Development Board quickly added that, 15 LGAs implementing Community Management for Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) and Community Infant and Young Child Feeding (C-IYCF) would be contributing N1 million monthly.

He added that, “the funds will be utilised for the procurement of drugs for the treatment of malnourished children, transportation of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), payment of community volunteers for CMAM and IYCF.

“The funds will also be used in the monitoring and evaluation of community nutrition interventions, Local Government Areas Food and Nutrition Coordination Meetings and community sensitisation to increase demand for nutrition services.

“It will equally be used for the procurement and distribution of food items for food demonstration at health facilities among other expenses”.