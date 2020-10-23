A political pressure group, known as “Tinubu Vanguard”, has called on the Federal Government to take quick steps to restore peace and security in the nation.

Dr Johnny Ben, Director-General of the group, made this known in a statement on Thursday which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ben also urged the Lagos State government to expedite action into investigating circumstances leading to the shootings at Lekki on Tuesday, and bring the culprits to book.

“The continued agitation by the #EndSars protesters with the wanton destruction of lives and properties poses a serious threat to peace in our nation.

“We call on the Federal Government, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to intensify efforts to rescue the country from total breakdown of law and order.

“We again condole with families of those who might have lost their loved ones at the toll gate shooting in Lekki, and other scenes across the country.

“As the Lagos State Government promised to investigate the shooting at the toll gate, we urge them to expedite action and fish out those behind it and prosecute them,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to set up an investigative panel in conjunction with Lagos, to “justify” the outcome of investigations carried out by the State Government.

He called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stand up for its National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu, in the midst of recent attacks on his investments across Lagos.

“We urge all genuine protesters to suspend the action with a view to stopping hoodlums from further hijacking the process,” he said. (NAN)