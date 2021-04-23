From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ishi-Ozalla Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, has cried out to the State Commissioner of Police, to save them from impending bloody clash.

President General of Ishi-Ozalla Town Union, Obinna Nvene, who addressed newsmen in Enugu, Friday, said there was palpable tension in the community following a purported election slated to elect a new traditional ruler for the area on Saturday, April 24.

Nvene dissociated the town union from the purported election insisting that it was recipe for crisis if not immediately stopped.

In a petition titled “Notice of looming crisis in Ishi-Ozalla community”, to the State Commissioner of Police, Ndatsu Aliyu, dated April 22, 2021, he noted that the said election was contrary to a court order and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s directives that they resolved pending issues and carried everyone along.

Similar later was written to the Director, Department of State Services (DSS), and the State Ministry of Chieftaincy Matters.