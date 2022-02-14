From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin, has appealed to the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to save his town from land grabbers.

The monarch made the appeal during the consultation visit of the governor to Ede Federal Constituency on Monday.

Oba Oyesosin also appealed to Oyetola to approve candidates for the vacant stools in the area and remove those that are laying claim to the stool in another town where two persons are ruling them.

“There are many vacant stools in Ejigbo like Masifa town. The people have settled for a candidate; help us approve it,” he said.

“We have many places where we have two kings and it is only one person that is supposed to be there. Help us remove the person that is not worthy to be there.

“Some people have mortgaged our lands and we didn’t see what they used the money for. They are claiming to have C of O. We don’t want trouble because it had wanted to cause chaos. If it is C of O that will cause trouble, please give them C of O of their fathers land. They have money and they are influential. It is the government that saves the poor from the oppressor, help us collect our land from them. They are changing positions of pillars every time.

“For one person to acquire 10,000 hectares of land in Ejigbo local government that is not more than this. Help us make law. If God can extend your tenure beyond four plus four, we would be happy.”

The octogenarian monarch appreciated Oyetola for the construction of the Ejigbo to Osogbo road, saying “many people have promised to construct the road but they could not do it.”

Meanwhile, no fewer than 150 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Awo during the consultation visit.

Oyetola promised that he would do whatever was necessary to respond to the demand of the monarch, just as he promised the detectors equal opportunity in the party.