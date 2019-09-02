Tony John, Port Harcourt

People of Kalaekuleama Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, have cried out to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the government, to save them from pirates attack.

They also raised the alarm that bandits use the area as safe haven, after their operations.

Also, the people called on the state government and the police to draft men of the newly inaugurated ‘Operation Sting’ security outfit to the area.

The people made the call, yesterday, when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Degema Police Division, Okparakake George, visited the area on a see-for-yourself mission.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Michael Aginah-Obu, said the people now live in fear due to the rise in pirates’ attacks. The people called on the IGP to reactivate the dilapidated police post abandoned in the area and bemoaned that governments, at all levels, have abandoned them, adding that education in the area has been grounded.

“Over the years, we have been through so many troubles due to insecurity. We have experienced a lot of external aggressions. Even as we are here, it can happen. This is because we have no security in this community,” Aginah-Obu said.

In his response, George promised the complaints would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for immediate response.