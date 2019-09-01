TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

People of Kalaekuleama Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, have cried out to the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police in the state and the government, to save them from incessant pirates attack.

They have also raised the alarm that bandits use the area as safe haven, after their operations,.

Also, the people have called on the state government and the police to draft men of the newly-inaugurated ‘Operation Sting’ security outfit to the area.

Kalaekuleama Kingdom disclosed this when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Degema Police Division, Dr. Okparakake George, visited the area on a See-For-Yourself Mission.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr. Michael Aginah-Obu, noted that following the rise in pirates’ attacks people now live in fear.

They called on the IGP and the CP to give orders to reactivate the dilapidated police post abandoned in the area.

He bemoaned that the government at all levels had abandoned them, adding that education in the area had been grounded.

Aginah-Obu said: “Over the years, we have been through so many troubles and pain in respect of insecurity. We have experienced a lot of external aggressions. Even as we are here, it can happen. This is because we have no security in this community.

“The people are now afraid. Here is like their safe haven. They commit crimes elsewhere, they run to Kalaekuleama to hide. It will be good to say that government has forgotten us. There is no government presence in here.

“Due to the insecurity here, we have lost our educational system and without education no society can move forward. We have lost our primary school and we have lost our secondary school.

“We have lost the only security post we have in Ke community. Our cottage hospital is been shut down and the government is doing nothing about all these things.

“We need a stationed police force at the jetty; the state government should bring Operation Sting to Ke community. We do not have help because we are far from every other community in Rivers State and based on that, we don’t have where to run to.”

Responding after the tour of the government facilities in the area, Dr. George promised that the complaints would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters for immediate response.