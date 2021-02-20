From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Responding to the #SAVEEKSU hashtag campaign that has flooded social media by students of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, over allegations of missing scripts, the government of Ekiti State has said that it would engage the authorities of the institution to address the situation.

The students have taken to social media platforms to air their grievances using the hashtag, which also included: the timely release of results, access to the university portal, first semester examinations for the 2019/2020 session, general welfare of students among others.

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon Akin Omole, on Saturday, issued a statement assuring of the government’s support on the development.

It read: ‘The Government of Ekiti State has come to learn of a trending hashtag #SAVEEKSU, which has become a rallying point for students and other stakeholders in the Ekiti State University (EKSU) to vent their displeasures about issues affecting them.

‘We would like to assure everyone that we are monitoring the development and engaging the authorities at the Ekiti State University to support them in addressing the issues comprehensively.

‘You have a voice, you have spoken, and we have heard you.’