Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis has revealed how impressed he was with the Hornets’ performance against Chelsea, insisting that the Blues were lucky to leave Vicarage Road with a 2-1 win.
The reigning European champions were the big favourites ahead of the midweek clash, and they did their reputation no harm by scoring the opening goal through Mason Mount on the half-hour mark.
But Watford refused to roll over and got thrashed as Claudio Ranieri’s men gave as good as they got before Dennis smashed home the equaliser just before the interval.
It was a beautiful goal from the Nigerian forward. He dummied Antonio Rudiger with a stepover before his shot took a nick off the Chelsea defender and rolled into the bot- tom corner, leaving the keeper with no chance.
That goal was Dennis’ third in consecutive games, making him the first Watford player to do so since Troy Deeney in February 2017.
It also confirmed Dennis has the Hornets’ most in-form star at the moment, with the 24-year-old now directly involved in eight of Watford’s last 10 Premier League goals. The former Club Brugge ace was also fouled for a penalty in one of the other two goals in that run.
Despite his brilliance against Chelsea, Dennis praised the display of his teammates against Thomas Tuchel’s men while highlighting how coach Ranieri’s philosophy is making them perform better.
