Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis has revealed how impressed he was with the Hornets’ performance against Chelsea, insisting that the Blues were lucky to leave Vicarage Road with a 2-1 win.

The reigning European champions were the big favourites ahead of the midweek clash, and they did their reputation no harm by scoring the opening goal through Mason Mount on the half-hour mark.

But Watford refused to roll over and got thrashed as Claudio Ranieri’s men gave as good as they got before Dennis smashed home the equaliser just before the interval.

