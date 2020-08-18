Bolaji Okunola

Erstwhile Super Eagles’ captain, John Obi Mikel has stated that his move to English championship side, Stoke City is a new chapter.

Mikel, 33, stated this on his verified Instagram page shortly after penning a one-year deal with the Potters.

The former Chelsea midfielder wrote “New chapter, let’s go the potters at Stoke City.

“If I can bring that experience and winning mentality here, then I will be happy,” he said while flaunting the club’s home jersey.

Daily SunSports reports that Mikel penned the deal exactly same date he made his maiden appearance for the Super Eagles fifteen years ago. After that, the Pepsi Football academy product went on make 91 appearances on the green and white stripe before hanging his boot after inspiring the country to bronze at the last edition of the African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Till date, the father of two remains the most decorated Nigerian soccer star after gathering several laurels while playing for the Blues in a career that spread across eleven seasons.