From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigeria is on life support because of the large scale intractable insecurity that has overwhelmed the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The governor made the assertion during a thank you visit by the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni nationality at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said nobody feels secured anymore anywhere in the country because of the unchecked indiscriminate attacks on law enforcement personnel and innocent citizens.

“You know how the country is today. Nobody can say he or she is safe now. Governors are being attacked even on the road like other citizens. The security of the country has collapsed.

“The present Federal Government of APC has not shown enough commitment to protect life and property of Nigerians,” he said.

The governor observed that if Nigerians did not vote for APC in 2015 and 2019, they would not have realised that the party did not mean well for the country.

He said it would be disastrous if Nigerians failed to take their destiny in their hands by kicking out the party in 2023, having realised that the APC could not guarantee protection of lives and property.

“Nigeria is already on life support now. Making another mistake will be disastrous. We are praying to God not to let us to die. Let this country not collapse.”

He said one reason bad governance has festered was because Nigerians did not bother to hold elected officials accountable.

Governor Wike said the Federal Government rode on mere rhetoric without clear direction on what to do to address the insecurity plaguing the country.

He lamented that everyday, Nigerians wake up to the news of kidnap of school children, killings and wanton destruction of police stations.

The governor said: “All of us are at risk because the party voted for at the national level has refused to protect us. They have shown that they have no capacity to protect Nigerians.

“There’s no day you wake up and will not hear that 20 people have been kidnapped, 10 people have been killed, army and police officers have been killed, police stations have been set ablaze, and children have been kidnapped from school.”

Governor Wike said the completion of the first phase of the dualised Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road and other ongoing projects in Ogoni demonstrated his resolve to fulfil all campaign promises to Ogoni people who have continued to support his administration.

The President of Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, G.N.K Giniwa, said the aim of the visit was to express their appreciation for the numerous developmental projects and programmes Ogoni people have benefitted from the administration.

An address read on behalf of the council’s president by Samuel Nnee said Ogoni people remained eternally grateful for the construction and completion of the Saakpenwa-Bori-Kono Road, ongoing construction of Ogu-Ekporo-Kporghor-Wakama road and several other projects in sectors like education and health.

“The magnitude, quality and lighting of this road (Saakpenwa-Bori) has brought out, not only the beauty of Ogoniland, but driven away all the dissidents and criminals that used the previous ramshackle access as their den.

“Also, the brand new road has strengthened the economy and commence of Ogoniland,” he said.