Super Eagles caretaker boss, Austin Eguavoen, has revealed that Benfica-owned fullback, Tyronne Ebuehi and Olympiakos winger, Henry Onyekuru were delighted to replace Abdullahi Shehu and Victor Osimhen respectively in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations squad at short notice.

A club versus country row between Napoli and the Nigeria Football Federation ended midweek after Osimhen tested positive for coronavirus, effectively ruling him out of the tournament in Cameroon.

Versatile right-back Abdullahi Shehu was visibly upset when he went off injured in the first half of the derby between Omonia Nicosia and APOEL on Boxing Day.