Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Ghana over the demise of former President Jerry Johnson Rawlings.

Applauding the extra-ordinary and worthy qualities of the former Ghanaian leader, Kalu noted that the deceased played key roles in the promotion of democratic virtues in Ghana and Africa in general.

In his tribute, Kalu said, “the demise of former President Jerry Johnson Rawlings of Ghana, is a big blow not only to Ghana but Africa in general.

“The former Ghanaian leader played vital roles in the sustenance of democracy in Africa.

“He was a bold, courageous and pragmatic leader, who served Ghana meritoriously in the military and civilian regimes.

“The late former President, will be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the social, economic and political development of the African continent”.

While conveying his heartfelt condolences to Mrs Nana Rawlings and other members of the Rawlings family, Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of the former President.