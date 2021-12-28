Super Eagles have the quality that will ensure they won’t struggle at the AFCON despite the short training camp before the tournament, according to caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen.

The Eagles will open training camp Wednesday in Abuja, but the bulk of the 28-man squad are not due in camp till next week which means they will not have enough time to prepare for the AFCON, which begins January 9.

“Yes the time (to prepare) is quite short, but with the quality of the players, we won’t struggle,” Eguavoen told NFF TV.

“We hope we could still play one or two friendlies, but if not we will try and guide them in training.”

The 56-year-old coach said expectations for the Eagles to do well are high.

“I don’t sleep well because of the high expectations even though some few people are in doubt (of what we can achieve),” he said.