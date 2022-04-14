By Merit Ibe

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Asia Pacific (SBFAP) has entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary in Nigeria, SBFN, to Africa FMCG Distribution Ltd (AFDL) for $14million.

The completion of the transaction is subject to receiving merger clearance from relevant regulatory authorities in Nigeria.

The total consideration of the $14 million sale transaction ($7 million each for the transfer of share and loan) is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

SBF is the brand owner of Ribena and Lucozade since 2013 and the iconic brands are loved by consumers across the globe, including Nigeria. SBF aims to deliver high quality, value-added products that continuously appeal to consumers worldwide, having been a pioneer of research and development since its beginnings.

Chanrai Summit Group, parent of AFDL, is a multi-faceted company distributing products that touch the lives of African consumers every day.

Kazuhiro Saito, CEO of SBF said: “As part of our regular strategic portfolio review and considering the broad options in Nigeria to accelerate the growth of our brands, we have decided that it is the best idea to launch a new operating model in Nigeria, leveraging the extensive distribution network, and the expertise in the local market that AFDL possesses.”

Subodh M Chanrai, Executive Chairman of Chanrai Summit Group said AFDL is immensely happy to participate in this opportunity and partner with a global giant like Suntory. He reasserted the commitment of the group to local value addition and helping global brands to retain their presence in Nigeria, creating opportunities for all stakeholders in the country.

Anjan Patole, Managing Director of SBFN added that the company was pleased with the outcome of the transaction.

“The sale of our beverage operations in Nigeria signifies a fantastic opportunity to leverage on Chanrai’s Group expertise to expand the business and talents of our people beyond our current potential. Their extensive global systems, agility to changing market needs with a focus on African consumers are all qualities that aligned with that of our business here,” he said.

Sherring Thekekkara, CEO of AFDL, added that this investment will benefit from the strengths of both parent companies in a big way. Leveraging experience, streamlining supply chain, enhancing manufacturing, consistent innovation and improving seamless route to market etc will ensure that the Nigerian consumer continues to enjoy their favourite brands “Lucozade” and “Ribena” even more passionately.