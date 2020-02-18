Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd. (EMTS), trading as ‘9mobile, has announced the appointment of SBI Media Limited as its official media agency.

SBI Media, whose appointment starts with immediate effect, emerged as a result of its vibrancy, creativity, teamwork and resilience.

With this appointment, SBI Media now takes responsibility for charting all media-related creatives of planning, buying and other relevant activities for 9mobile.

The Award-winning media agency is expected to deploy innovative strategies to create, plan and execute exceptional media campaigns for 9mobile.

It is noteworthy that the appointment of the agency is at a pivotal time for 9mobile as the innovation-driven mobile carrier makes a huge comeback into the Nigerian telecoms market.