Among numerous lovers of contemporary live music, eclectic singer and band leader, Seun Bankole, popularly known as SBLive has become a force to reckon with. The ebullient musician is taking over parties as the artiste of choice for people who love medley of songs from a band.. From the days of playing at Troy Lounge, a then popular hangout in Ogba, Lagos to becoming the toast of party lovers on mainland, SBLive and his band has gotten bigger and are commanding attention that has transcended mainland. Now, he is about to take his artistry to the next level with his debut concert in Lagos tagged: ‘SBLive Invibe Concert.’ The top notch concert will hold on Sunday October 6 at the exotic Haven Event Centre, GRA Ikeja, Lagos. Put together with the help of Eye Candy/1908 Connect, an event and concert production outfit, SBLive will also have as guest performers a collection of extraordinary talented music icons in the Nigerian music industry including 2Baba Idibia, 9ice and Kenny Blaq. To give back to the society that has been so good to him, a sizeable part of the concert proceeds will go into a ‘Benevolence Fund’ of SBLive Foundation to help talented but less privileged Nigerians.

However, before the concert, SBLive will be going on his United States Summer musical tour in September. The mercurial keyboardist will be opening his 9-city tour with performance at the KOF Sports Café in Maryland on Friday, September 6. On the following day, Saturday, September 7, SBLive will move to Canton in Massachusetts where he’ll thrill his fans in the city and its environs. On the morning of Sunday September 8, the City of God Christ Apostolic Church will host him in Praise and Worship session at WOSEM, 311 Prairie Avenue, Providence, USA. Later in the evening, he and his band will perform at a rendezvous on 58, Pleasant Street, Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Thereafter, he will observe a rest for some days before the second phase of the tour commences on Friday, September 13 at Hollywood Event Centre on Sugar Land, Houston, Texas. On Saturday, September 14, he will hang out at Dallas. Friday September 20, Buka Restaurant, one of the biggest Nigeria relaxation spots in Atlanta, Georgia will host him to a mini concert for the Nigerian community in the US. He will also perform at Oxford Georgia on Saturday, September 21 and Indianapolis will host him on Sunday, September 22 respectively before he returns to Nigeria for the concert proper.

The Banking and Finance graduate of Lagos Polytechnic, has more than a decade long experience as a musician and leader of his unique band. His latest mixtape titled Orire released penultimate week is enjoying constant air play on many urban radio stations. The City People Contemporary Artiste of the Year award winner’s classic song, Gbemileke, featuring 9ice has also become an anthem among many music lovers.