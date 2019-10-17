Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has raised the alarm on activities of faceless persons impersonating him via social media platforms asking the public to submit curriculum vitaes at a fee to his office for appointments.

A statement by Willie Bassey, spokesman for the SGF decried the activities of the fraudstars and warned of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under the office of the SGF.

Said Bassey: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects. The SGF has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public. Assuredly, government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.”