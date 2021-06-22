From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has registered its worry over the scarcity and unaffordability of modern assistive devices for persons with special needs, adding that the situation has made most of them a liability to family members and friends.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this at a meeting in Abuja to draft a national roadmap for local producers of assistive devices for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), yesterday.

“The importance of assistive technologies in the life of Persons with Disabilities cannot be overemphasized as it enables them to live healthy, productive, independent and dignified lives. “However it is sad to say that most people who really need these technologies find it very difficult to access them, largely because assistive devices and technology are not readily available and even if available, are unaffordable not because Nigeria lacks the expertise, but because our local manufacturers are limited to scaling up the production of quality assistive devices due to the persistent use of obsolete equipment and lack of basic capital to strengthen production which makes most product often inappropriate for the intended users. “It is therefore important to note that when PWDs cannot easily access assistive technologies at most affordable rates they are often excluded, isolated, and locked into poverty, thereby increasing the impact of disease and disability itself on a person, their family, and Society in general,” she said.

Farouq, however, disclosed plans to scale up mass production of sophisticated and affordable assistive aids with the setting up of a stakeholders’ meeting.