Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As anxiety continue to mount over the spread of COVID-19 nationwide, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has requested members of the House, who are sick to stay away from plenary.

Gbajabiamila, who gave the directive at the end of yesterday’s plenary, said it was for the good of every member of the House in particular and the National Assembly in general.

The directive is coming on the heels of the death of a member of the Nasarawa House of Assembly from COVID-19 infection. He said the directive applies to himself, his deputy, Idris Wase, other principal officers and every member of the House.

Wase, while elaborating on the directive, said it has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the House that a member of the Green chamber drove someone to Abuja recently and that the person has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

However, the deputy speaker, did not mention the name of the House member or the state or the constituency he or she represents.

Meanwhile, the House, yesterday, grilled the chairman of the Presidential Task Force(PTF) on COVID -19 pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and other members of the task force on the management of the pandemic in the country.

Mustapha, while addressing lawmakers, said the PTF have developed a multi-sectoral approach in combating the pandemic. He said there has been high level engagement “with the organised private sector for better coordination of their core competencies and expertise and mobilisation of the states and Local Government areas in the fight against the pandemic.”