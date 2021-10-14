From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 39 year-old scavenger, Basiru Ibrahim, for allegedly killing a -year-old man, Arise Ikuesan, in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Ikuesan died from the injury sustained in the attack that occurred on September 13, 2021, when he was allegedly beaten by a scavenger.

Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmi Odulami, said the landlord was attacked for trying to stop the scavenger from picking iron rod in his compound.

She said: “On September 13, 2021, at about 1600hrs, a report was made at Ore divisional headquarters that a scavenger, Basiru Ibrahim, aged 39, hit an iron rod on the forehead of one Arise Ikuesan, who was 45 years old (now deceased) after trying to stop the scavenger from picking iron rod in his compound.

“Upon the receipt of the information, detectives swung into action and arrested the suspect,” Odulami said.

She said the suspect confessed committing the crime and has been charged to court for prosecution.

