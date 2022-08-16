From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A middle-aged man, whose identity was not ascertained, was on Tuesday electrocuted while trying to pick cables inside a transformer in Osogbo, Osun State.

Findings showed that the incident happened at Kolade Estate, Ogo-oluwa Area, Osogbo, around 4 pm.

An eyewitness revealed that the victim thought that the cable was cut off, hence his decision to pick it up.

He was said to have picked the cables through a five-coach perimeter fence erected for the transformer.

Speaking with our correspondent, Olu Adebayo, said “the deceased was one of those scavengers who relied on picking aluminium to sell for survival.

“He was electrocuted while trying to remove some cables from the Raji Kolade 100KV, 11/0.415 transformer,” the eyewitness stated.

The Senior Communication Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Osun Region, Kikelomo Owoeye, said the matter was reported by a resident of the area.

“A resident of Kolade Estate, along GOF area, Ogooluwa, reported that a loud explosive sound was heard which prompted them to call the technical supervisor of IBEDC, Ogooluwa Service Unit, covering the area of the incident.

“In response to the call, with the aim to verify the cause of the incident, an unknown scrap collector was found hanging on the transformer fence while his burnt fingers were found on the red phase of the transformer.

“The bag of the scrap initially collected was found under his hanging legs behind the gated and locked transformer fence. Immediately.

“Policemen from Ataoja division came to evacuate the body of the deceased to the general hospital mortuary,” she explained.