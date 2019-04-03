LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin A policeman simply identified as Sgt Abu attached to Omu-Aran Police Division in Kwara State, who was attacked by a suspected mad man has died. The deceased was said to be inside the station when he was attacked by the assailant identified as Femi Adefila, who was already armed with a cutlass and other dangerous weapons on Tuesday afternoon. According to an eye witness, Adefila was alleged to be showing signs of insanity before the attack. He was said to be a scavenger. The deceased was said to have been rushed to a private hospital but was later transferred to Ido Federal Medical Centre, Ekiti State, where he died on Wednesday. Adefila who hailed from Aran-Orin in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was said to have first approached the station with a shovel and a wooden stick but was disarmed, but he later reinforced for the attack. A source told our correspondent that it took the combine efforts of some commercial motorcyclists and a police patrol team before Adefila, who took to his heel after the attack, could be apprehended around Taiwo area in the town. “I was on my motorcycle when I saw the man running holding a cutlass and a piece of wood. “He was wearing red attire and we pursued him. “Later some other motorcyclists joined in the chase and on getting to Taiwo area he stopped, dropped his weapons and raised up his hands. “It was in the process that he was arrested by the police and moved to the station,” the source said. The atmosphere at the police command was tensed on Wednesday afternoon when newsmen visited as policemen at the station were still in shock following the death of their colleague. When contacted, the Kwara State police spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident, saying “the veracity of the incident is still being investigated to know if it is true.” Okasanmi said the investigation into the case was being carried out in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Omu-Aran.