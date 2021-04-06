From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Police in Ondo State have arrested three scavengers for unlawful possession of live ammunition and charms.

The suspects: Salisu Abdullahi, Mamuda Adamu and Tijani Alilu were arrested by crime detectives attached to Oda Police Divisional Headquarters in Akure.

The suspects were intercepted while on a motorcycle by policemen on routine stop-and-search exercise along Ala area, in Akure, and live ammunition was found on them.

One of the suspects, Salisu, said that he was in Akure to visit some family members residing in the town.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested near the forest along Ala area, and they were unable to explain what they were doing with ammunition. Ikoro explained that the command is proactive to protect the lives and property of the citizenry. He called on the general public to be security conscious and report any strange movement of person(s) in their respective domains to the police.