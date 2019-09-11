Henry Okonkwo

In a bid to ensure inclusion of persons with disabilities in the fast-growing digital world, a non-governmental organisation, Star Child Development Initiative (SCDI), has partnered with Zenith Bank to roll out a training programme in information and communication technology (ICT) for physically challenged women entrepreneurs.

In an ICT and digital marketing workshop held recently, SCDI trained more than 50 physically challenged women entrepreneurs in Yaba, Lagos.

All the women, who had various challenges like blindness, deafness, albinism and several forms of physical challenges, ran different small-scale businesses, including cake making, hairdressing, and organic cosmetics manufacturing. They did not only get practical training on how to tap into the immense opportunities of the Internet in enhancing their business operations but they were also empowered with free laptop computers.

According to the organiser, Mrs. Grace Abimbola, SCDI’s CEO, the ICT training was arranged to ensure that PWDs were not marginalised in the global online community.

She said: “We are keen on ensuring that we have an all-inclusive society. The world is going digital and, if care is not taken, PWDs would be cut off. So, we want to teach them how to buy their products online and market their brands to the world via the Internet.”

The SCDI boss, while applauding their partner, Zenith Bank, called for more collaboration until society learns to accept PWDs.

Responding, Mr. Chinemerem Okoro, from the bank’s CSR unit, said that all-inclusiveness was part of their driving force. He also thanked SCDI for driving the course and prayed that the ICT workshop would continue to create more skilled PWDs for society.

“Zenith Bank is committed to inclusive growth, where everyone is carried along. So, when SCDI sold the idea to organise ICT training in 2016, we became partners for the workshop. And I can say that this programme is impactful and we’ll remain committed it.”