In line with its vision in fostering good governance and best practices among small businesses and corporate organisations, the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) is set to hold its annual business conference.

The 2019 edition of the annual Corporate Governance Conference and President’s Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Lagos, with the theme: “Purposeful Leadership and Governance as a Prerequisite for National and Economic Development”.

The group, which is renowned for assembling stakeholders for conversations on corporate governance in workplaces, has, in the past, hosted over 7,000 business executives at its annual Corporate Governance Conference.

The Conference/President’s dinner which will be held under the chairmanship of the former Board Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Dozie, will be hosting captains of industries, heads of institutions, board chairmen and directors, company secretaries, members of the diplomatic corps, regulators, small business owners and other stakeholders from different sectors for a discourse on the role of good governance and purposeful leadership on economic development. Organisers say the event seeks to address the issues of governance in the Nigerian corporate sector towards safeguarding its economic development for all and sundry. In a panel session, the event will also engage boardroom and SME experts, as well as public servants with a track record of excellence in business and corporate administration.

The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, a non-profit organisation committed to the development and promotion of corporate governance and best practices in Nigeria, has, since inception, continued to deploy its resources to enhance knowledge and practice.