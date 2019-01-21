Bundesliga side, Schalke 04 has joined the scramble to sign Victor Moses in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Sport.de making reference to The Sun claimed Schalke 04 had targeted the Chelsea right-winger to assist the club in its quest to avoid relegation.

After 18 matches in the German Bundesliga, The Royal Blues were provisionally 14th in the standings, with only five points separating the club from VfB Stuttgart, who occupied the 16th position. Schalke 04 was interested in signing Moses on loan for the rest of the season, but the stumbling block to a deal was the player’s weekly wage of 130,000 pounds.

Fulham and Crystal Palace could also be priced out of a deal due to Moses’ high wages.