By Chinenye Anuforo

Schneider Electric has partnered Arravo IT Solution company to launch its 6U wall-mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre.

The new product eliminates organisations’ information technology (IT) closet and allows edge computing and networking equipment to be deployed almost anywhere.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos, senior solution architect for anglophone West Africa at Schneider Electric, Mr. Osita Anyabuike, said the unique low-profile design data centre, allowed heavier edge servers, networking equipment, and UPS to be safely placed high up on a wall, thus freeing up valuable floor space and out of reach of physical security threats.

“Additionally, our replaceable dust filter and integrated band ventilation allows the 6U wall-mount micro data centre to operate in dusty and light industrial environments, such as storefronts and warehouses, as well as office environments and traditional IT environments. Using our best-in-class tools, customers can quickly configure the EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre to include a wide range of capabilities, such as premium power protection with our APC Smart UPS battery backup products, advanced security options with the APC net box offer, and remote management and services enabled by its next-generation.” DCIM platform,” Anyabuike said.

Chief Executive Officer of Arravo, Mr. Ayo Adegboye, said the 6U low-profile rack micro data centre, designed for remote and branch office operations, would be the first ever compact in sub-Saharan Africa.

He said the solution would be marketed by Arravo IT Solution company across its wide range of customers. Arravo is therefore the technical partner of APC By Schneider Electric that will market the product, which supports remote office and branch office operations.

“The solution reduces opex and capex, as much as 30 per cent and it will help customers to save space, time and energy, since the micro data centre will eliminate server room space,” Adegboye said.