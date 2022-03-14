By Adewale Sanyaolu

Schneider Electric as part of efforts to support Nigeria’s commitment towards the smooth transition to net zero carbon emission has introduced a new range of micro grid solutions in the Nigerian market.

The micro-grid solutions were introduced to the Nigerian market at a one-day workshop themed “Transforming Africa’s Energy Future”, held in Lagos recently.

The workshop availed the energy management company the opportunity to inform the Nigerian market about its new micro grid solutions, and communicate on the next steps with regards to addressing the energy deficit sustainably in Africa, starting with Nigeria.

In attendance were developers, contractors, consultants and Schneider Electric’s distributors and partners, power utility players – including the power Distribution Companies (DisCos).

‘In line with the Federal Government’s pursuit of a 2060 net zero energy transition goal, Schneider Electric believes its re-engineered microgrid system will strengthen the pursuit of a decarbonised environment and a sustainable energy future in Nigeria and across Africa,’’.

The products showcased included the new range of string inverters, which feature an enhanced user interface that communicates via a mobile technology platform for remote monitoring and control.

Explaining the efficiency of the products, Product Application Engineer, Schneider Electric, Babajide Ogunlesi, said “The solutions also include new attributes to maximise solar penetration into systems and provide industry-leading peak efficiency, which would benefit a wide range of industries such as health, banking or real estate”.

With its engineered digitisation feature, he said Schneider Electric’s micro grid range is known to provide better efficiency on energy use.

Also speaking at the event, Director Business Development and Access to Energy at Schneider Electric, Mojola Ojo, stressed the importance of digitisation, decarbonisation and decentralisation as a platform to successfully develop microgrids. He noted that these days, businesses and households are smarter in their decisions as they proactively manage their energy resources for greater efficiency and cost optimisation. This, he said, is made possible by IOT-enabled microgrids in a sustainable, environment-friendly way.

“Due to the numerous challenges with power supply in Nigeria, decentralised microgrids have become a necessity to avail users the opportunity to function outside the national power grid and improve access to energy for all.”