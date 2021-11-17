From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

A global research scholar in Pasadena United States of America , Professor Bitrus Sarma has charged seminaries in Nigeria to lead the way in the fight against poverty.

Sama who is the provost, ECWA Theological Seminary, Kagoro ,said when theologians take the gunlet to fight poverty they will save millions of citizens from being used as willing instruments in the hands of politicians, religious and ethnic etremists.

“Theologians must lead the way in fighting poverty and illiteracy because wicked leaders use these as powerful tools to cause unrest in the society for their own selfish advantage . Using their vantage position as salt and light, theologians and the church must denounce the unholy trinity of greed , corruption and injustice in the Nigerian society and to advocate equitable distribution of wealth “, he submitted.

He made his position known in a paper titled “Theological Education and National Integration” delivered at the 57 th graduation ceremony of ECWA Theological Seminary ,Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state.

The convication lecturer also listed”ethnocentrism, religious extremism and political marginalization via ethno-religious demands” as three major obstacles to Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence and national integration.

As a way out, Sarma also advocated application of theological education by the church which he said must also purged itself of external factors.

Provost of the college, Reverend John Adetoyese, charged graduating students to be good ambassadors of Christ and the institution by being agents of transformation.

He said: “It is my prayer that the Lord will rescue this nation. We all understand that as we approach the day, the faith of many believers is waxing cold. Therefore, the Lord is counting on you for transformation as you are the light and salt of the world. Thus, be good ambassadors of Christ and this institution by being the agents of transformation in this corrupt society and age we found ourselves.”

While enumerating the achievements recorded during the session, the provost said the institution was in dire needs of a car, a bus, a hilux van, solar street light, solar power, ICT hub, endowment fund and support for indigent students, among others, while trusting that the Lord would use well meaning people to meet those needs.

In his speech, the chairman, governing board of ETSI, Elder Ayobola Samuel, urged the graduands to ponder over the state and future of the nation and join forces with other people of God to lead their various congregations towards achieving a spiritual rebirth.