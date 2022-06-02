From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency in the National Assembly, Chinedu Ogah, has raised the alarm over an alleged exclusion of South East from the scholarship programme of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

He called on the PTDF Executive Secretary, Bello Gusau, to review the organisation’s scholarship programme and accommodate the geopolitical zone.

The lawmaker said exclusion of the zone, due to purported security challenges within the region, was not proper as other regions facing worse security situations had been accommodated in the scheme.

In a statement, he said the development was “an act of violation of the constitution of the country and the laid down guidelines of the Federal Character Commission.”

Ogah added that if a review of the scholarship programme was not urgently done to accommodate the South East, he will institute a legal action against PTDF.

Ogah said: “I am saying so because, I was elected by the people and will stand to speak for the people as many South East people applied for the scholarship. They are ready and willing to come for the interview in Abuja, instead of shortchanging them, on the grounds that there’s security threat in the South East.

“The South East is not more prone to security threat than other zones in the country as others are being accommodated in the scholarship of PTDF

“It is an act of hatred and negligence of the zone. I want to ask the management of the PTDF to review the scheme as they are hereby given an ultimatum to reverse its decision on the South East as regarding the agency’s scholarship programme or face court action.

“You say there is security threat in South East and you still held seminars in Enugu, Owerri and Anambra states. Are those areas not South East?

“The act of denying or neglecting South East such scholarship is what tries to increase security threat in the zone. After this call made to PTDF, we will do an open letter to Mr. President to call the executive secretary of PTDF to order and revise the scholarship scheme to accommodate the South East zone.”

