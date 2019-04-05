Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An Asaba-based landlord, identified as Odiaka Moemeke, was stabbed to death when he attempted to separate a fight between a mother and her son.

Eyewitnesses said the son, Gabriel Uwaya, who has since been arrested by the police, allegedly stabbed the deceased in the throat when he attempted to stop him from beating his mother. The incident happened on Tuesday, in Anwai Road area of Asaba, capital of Delta State.

Acting Public Relations Office of the state Police Command, ASP Chuks Orisewezie, who confirmed the incident and subsequent arrest of the suspect, yesterday.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, described Odiaka ‘s death as painful. “I know Odiaka very well. We lived together, with his father, before they built their house here at Anwai Road. Odiaka just came back from Malaysia. So, it is very painful for such a young man who just came back to meet his death,” the neighbour said.