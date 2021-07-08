From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has forged ahead with the enumeration of beneficiaries of the National Home Grown Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in Yobe State.

Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated that the exercise will help government get accurate data of all persons involved and, also, expose corrupt individuals.

Umar Farouq, who was represented by the Zonal Monitor, Ali Grema, yesterday, in Damaturu, at a stakeholder’s meeting

explained that the scheme was designed as a multi-faceted intervention to drive school enrollment up, boost nutrition of the pupils, support local production of food and encourage employment and income generation.

She added: “Over 9 million pupils benefit from 1 free nutritious meal a day during school term nationwide, and now we have the mandate to reach an additional 5 million pupils by 2023.

“With over 100,000 cooks employed, and more than 100,000 small holder farmers participating in this value chain, the NHGSFP is a serious potential for socio-economic development and it needs to be strengthened, scaled up and sustained nationwide.

“I am therefore pleased that the State and Federal NHGSFP teams as well as key stakeholders such as the National Bureau of Statistics, Ministry of Education, National Orientation Agency, National Population Commission, National Youth Service Corp, UBEC and State Education boards are working jointly and closely to verify the existing numbers of beneficiaries on the program and update the records for better effectiveness, transparency and accountability.

“To this end, while thanking the State Government for its commitment in implementing the NHGSFP, I also wish to encourage us all to do more to ensure more children benefit from this program.”

